Jolanda Howe Sells 750 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) SVP Jolanda Howe sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $32,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,291.32. The trade was a 20.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jolanda Howe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $117,750.00.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,737. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 0.98. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $48.89.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $90.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.99 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 31.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MIRM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,913,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,473,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 165.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 699,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,931,000 after purchasing an additional 436,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,793,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,955,000 after purchasing an additional 297,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $10,136,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

