JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 5,868 shares.The stock last traded at $98.55 and had previously closed at $97.42.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.42.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.