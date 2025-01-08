JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) is Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sterneck Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF comprises about 5.0% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $9,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPUS opened at $114.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.51. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $100.85 and a 52-week high of $124.10. The company has a market cap of $455.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.80.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

