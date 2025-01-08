K Charles Janac Sells 8,432 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 8,432 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $104,050.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,485.92. This represents a 3.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 6,256 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $71,380.96.

On Monday, December 30th, K Charles Janac sold 58,212 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $601,329.96.

On Thursday, December 26th, K Charles Janac sold 60,584 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $631,285.28.

On Tuesday, December 17th, K Charles Janac sold 14,180 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $141,941.80.

On Thursday, December 12th, K Charles Janac sold 17,856 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $180,702.72.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, K Charles Janac sold 1,242 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $10,656.36.

AIP stock remained flat at $11.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 325,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,995. Arteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Arteris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Arteris during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arteris by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Arteris in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

