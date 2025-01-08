Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for BILL (NYSE:BILL) Stock Price

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BILL from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BILL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BILL from $58.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.53.

Get BILL alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILL

BILL Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE BILL opened at $83.75 on Monday. BILL has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $97.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day moving average of $63.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

In other BILL news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $29,842.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,685. This represents a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $118,934.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,090.52. The trade was a 22.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,823 shares of company stock worth $218,887. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of BILL by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in BILL by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in BILL by 62.1% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in BILL in the third quarter worth $5,400,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.