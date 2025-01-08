Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for BILL (NYSE:BILL) Stock Price

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BILL from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BILL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BILL from $58.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.53.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILL
BILL Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BILL news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $29,842.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,685. This represents a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $118,934.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,090.52. The trade was a 22.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,823 shares of company stock worth $218,887. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of BILL by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in BILL by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in BILL by 62.1% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in BILL in the third quarter worth $5,400,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BILL Company Profile
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BILL
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Disney: Forging a 3-Headed Sports Streaming Giant With Fubo Deal
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- How Buffett’s Best and Worst Stock Bets Have Fared 5 Years Later
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Bill Ackman’s Bold Case for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.