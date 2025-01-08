L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Given New $258.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $300.00 to $258.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $295.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $289.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.31.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.47. The stock had a trading volume of 200,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.18 and a 12 month high of $265.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $288,412.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,592.94. This represents a 21.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 7,889 shares of company stock worth $1,800,572 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,186,000 after buying an additional 695,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,245,000 after purchasing an additional 178,407 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 434,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,532,000 after acquiring an additional 171,420 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23,627.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,580,000 after purchasing an additional 169,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 822,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,704,000 after purchasing an additional 166,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

