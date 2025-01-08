Leerink Partners Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Leerink Partners in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACCD. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Accolade from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Accolade from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Accolade from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.96.

NASDAQ:ACCD traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,829,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,770. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Accolade has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.08.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Accolade had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accolade will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 13,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $48,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,537.60. This trade represents a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,006 shares of company stock worth $149,228. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Accolade by 22.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 22,857 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,229,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Accolade by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 79,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 33,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 64.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 49,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,369 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians.

