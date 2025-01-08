Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires 996,131 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 210.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,470,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996,131 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $33,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 138,517 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 60,398 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 23,235 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.85. 4,089,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,037,500. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.09. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $23.73.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

