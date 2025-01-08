Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $15.30 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,158 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up about 1.0% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $15,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,005,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 435,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,227,000 after purchasing an additional 422,500 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,809,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4,254.4% in the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 348,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 340,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,892,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.50. 885,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,293. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day moving average is $54.44. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $57.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.7673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

