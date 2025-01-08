Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $3.07 on Wednesday, hitting $208.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,242 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

