Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases 78 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,274 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,746 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.0% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.9% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $4.19 on Wednesday, reaching $875.00. 2,321,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,585. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $472.95 and a 52 week high of $941.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $871.62 and a 200 day moving average of $749.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $26,975,430. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,202,828.70. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,761 shares of company stock worth $125,713,484. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $824.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.