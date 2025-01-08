Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases 794 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,338,681,000 after buying an additional 277,818 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,751,000 after buying an additional 160,184 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,009,000 after acquiring an additional 86,708 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $542.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,242,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,833,819. The company has a market capitalization of $491.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $546.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $524.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $431.81 and a one year high of $559.96.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

