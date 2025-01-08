Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 3,255 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

PRF traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.54. 289,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,421. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

