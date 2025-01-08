Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,630,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 1,513,991 shares.The stock last traded at $13.32 and had previously closed at $13.33.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $1,224,539.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,312 shares in the company, valued at $776,222.72. This trade represents a 61.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 22.5% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 16.1% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

