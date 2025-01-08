Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1553 per share on Tuesday, January 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This is a boost from Life Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Life Healthcare Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LTGHY opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. Life Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

Life Healthcare Group Company Profile

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

