Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1553 per share on Tuesday, January 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This is a boost from Life Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Life Healthcare Group Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS LTGHY opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. Life Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.
Life Healthcare Group Company Profile
