Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.78 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

Lindsay Price Performance

Lindsay stock opened at $119.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.54 and a 200-day moving average of $121.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $109.27 and a 52-week high of $135.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Further Reading

