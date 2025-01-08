MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 3.3% Higher – What’s Next?

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.55 and last traded at $20.28. 21,830,501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 34,447,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MARA. Barclays began coverage on MARA in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MARA in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 5.76.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $292,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,077,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,351,560. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $544,599.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,155,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,280,781. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,615 shares of company stock worth $3,258,686. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of MARA by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MARA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,391,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,577,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in MARA by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of MARA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 79,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MARA by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,157,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,115,000 after purchasing an additional 378,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

