Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 233 ($2.88) and last traded at GBX 99 ($1.22), with a volume of 47232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97 ($1.20).

Marwyn Value Investors Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 89.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 92.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of £55.24 million, a PE ratio of 1,244.38 and a beta of 0.12.

Marwyn Value Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Marwyn Value Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11,250.00%.

About Marwyn Value Investors

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

