Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 6th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the health services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.
Maximus has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years. Maximus has a payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Maximus to earn $5.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.
Maximus Stock Performance
Shares of MMS stock opened at $77.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus has a 52 week low of $69.72 and a 52 week high of $93.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average of $85.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.
Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.
