Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 6th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the health services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Maximus has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years. Maximus has a payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Maximus to earn $5.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of MMS stock opened at $77.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus has a 52 week low of $69.72 and a 52 week high of $93.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average of $85.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total transaction of $163,016.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,841.61. This represents a 25.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.64 per share, for a total transaction of $247,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,929 shares in the company, valued at $19,491,624.56. This represents a 1.28 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 7,063 shares of company stock valued at $502,017 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

