M&G (LON:MNG) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 190.25 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 190.35 ($2.37), with a volume of 28248355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197.75 ($2.47).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.74) price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 223.33 ($2.79).
View Our Latest Analysis on MNG
M&G Price Performance
M&G Company Profile
M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than M&G
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Natural Gas Demand to Surge: Top 3 Stocks and ETFs to Consider
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Cal-Maine Foods: A Defensive Play With a Cage-Free Future
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- GE Vernova: The Energy Giant Powering a Multi-Year Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.