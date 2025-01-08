M&G (LON:MNG) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 190.25 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 190.35 ($2.37), with a volume of 28248355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197.75 ($2.47).

MNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.74) price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 223.33 ($2.79).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,710.56, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 197.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 203.84.

(Get Free Report)

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

