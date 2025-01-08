Michael S. Ryan Inc. Has $326,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,685 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 348.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 481,001 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,832,000 after purchasing an additional 373,779 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Comcast by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 44,618 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 29,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 195,629 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after buying an additional 40,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.2% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. The trade was a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at $22,779,218.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,924,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,335,143. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $142.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average of $40.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.