MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $479.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

MSTR stock opened at $341.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.04 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $543.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.80.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. MicroStrategy’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($8.98) EPS.

In other MicroStrategy news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total value of $14,479,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,514.70. This trade represents a 90.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total value of $6,624,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,344.60. This represents a 73.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 13.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 5,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

