Mizuho Lowers Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $120.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.90.

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG opened at $101.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $807.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.44 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Entegris by 24.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

