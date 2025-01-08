Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $305.00 and last traded at $218.49, with a volume of 12586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $218.50.

Monarch Cement Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $795.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.57.

Monarch Cement Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Monarch Cement’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.16%.

About Monarch Cement

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

