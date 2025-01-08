Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC)

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 0.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $86.02 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 128.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $993,000. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 33.2% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 19.1% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 722,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,059,000 after purchasing an additional 115,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

