MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 40,062 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 45,017 shares.The stock last traded at $7.66 and had previously closed at $7.24.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $637.79 million, a P/E ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYTE. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 591.8% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 236,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 202,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 30.6% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 422,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

