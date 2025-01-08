N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Stock Price Up 23.8% – What’s Next?

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 23.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). Approximately 9,261,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 322% from the average daily volume of 2,192,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

N4 Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.73 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The company has a market capitalization of £2.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of -0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.57.

About N4 Pharma

N4 Pharma is a specialist pharmaceutical company developing novel delivery systems for oncology, gene therapy and vaccines It has a unique silica nanoparticle delivery system called Nuvec® and another unique peptide.lipid system called Liptide® which it operates through its subsidiary Nanogenics Ltd

N4 Pharma’s business model is to partner with companies developing novel antigens in these fields to use Nuvec® as the delivery vehicle for these antigens.

