N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Trading Down 15% – Here’s What Happened

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Free Report) fell 15% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01). 406,630 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 287,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).
N4 Pharma Stock Up 27.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of £2.64 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of -0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 22.73.
N4 Pharma Company Profile
N4 Pharma’s business model is to partner with companies developing novel antigens in these fields to use Nuvec® as the delivery vehicle for these antigens.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than N4 Pharma
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Innovative Small-Cap Tech Stocks: Time to Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Top 3 Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Dominate 2025
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Top 2 Auto Maintenance Stocks Gearing Up for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for N4 Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N4 Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.