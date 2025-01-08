N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Trading Down 15% – Here’s What Happened

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Free Report) fell 15% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01). 406,630 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 287,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

N4 Pharma Stock Up 27.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.64 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of -0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 22.73.

N4 Pharma Company Profile

N4 Pharma is a specialist pharmaceutical company developing novel delivery systems for oncology, gene therapy and vaccines It has a unique silica nanoparticle delivery system called Nuvec® and another unique peptide.lipid system called Liptide® which it operates through its subsidiary Nanogenics Ltd

N4 Pharma’s business model is to partner with companies developing novel antigens in these fields to use Nuvec® as the delivery vehicle for these antigens.

