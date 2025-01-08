NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) CAO Jeffrey J. Scherman Sells 1,368 Shares

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) CAO Jeffrey J. Scherman sold 1,368 shares of NeueHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $10,027.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,942 shares in the company, valued at $43,554.86. This represents a 18.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NeueHealth Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NeueHealth stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 38,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,685. The stock has a market cap of $61.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.57. NeueHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $16.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeueHealth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEUE. Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new position in NeueHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeueHealth in the second quarter valued at about $5,436,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeueHealth in the second quarter valued at about $14,834,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeueHealth in the second quarter worth about $312,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NeueHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

About NeueHealth

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.

