NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) CAO Jeffrey J. Scherman Sells 1,368 Shares

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2025

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUEGet Free Report) CAO Jeffrey J. Scherman sold 1,368 shares of NeueHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $10,027.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,942 shares in the company, valued at $43,554.86. This represents a 18.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NeueHealth Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NeueHealth stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 38,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,685. The stock has a market cap of $61.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.57. NeueHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $16.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeueHealth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEUE. Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new position in NeueHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeueHealth in the second quarter valued at about $5,436,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeueHealth in the second quarter valued at about $14,834,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeueHealth in the second quarter worth about $312,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NeueHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NEUE

About NeueHealth

(Get Free Report)

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE)

Receive News & Ratings for NeueHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeueHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.