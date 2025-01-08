Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.10 million, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 10.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 145,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 43,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 10.0% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 21,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 10.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.