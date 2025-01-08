Nicholas B. Hawkins Sells 14,387 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 14,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $160,415.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,028.20. This trade represents a 7.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arteris Stock Down 8.4 %

AIP stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08. Arteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $451.99 million, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Arteris during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Arteris in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arteris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arteris by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Arteris in the third quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

