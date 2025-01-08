Nicholas B. Hawkins Sells 14,387 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2025

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIPGet Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 14,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $160,415.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,028.20. This trade represents a 7.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arteris Stock Down 8.4 %

AIP stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08. Arteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $451.99 million, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arteris

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Arteris during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Arteris in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arteris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arteris by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Arteris in the third quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About Arteris

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.