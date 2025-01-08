Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Trims Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,210 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for approximately 0.2% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,597 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $43,554,000 after buying an additional 62,157 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 18.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on EA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $150,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,897.70. The trade was a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $832,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,819.05. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,565 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $144.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.33 and its 200 day moving average is $149.03. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.54%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

