Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 8.2% – Here’s Why

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.93. 1,956,021 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 6,373,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

NVAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Novavax Trading Down 10.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,080. This represents a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel K. King sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $37,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,225.40. The trade was a 21.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,150 shares of company stock valued at $119,641 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in Novavax by 19.0% in the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 9,662,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 26.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax by 9.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,245,000 after purchasing an additional 304,159 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Novavax by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,454,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,643,000 after purchasing an additional 517,727 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Novavax by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,999,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,252,000 after purchasing an additional 656,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

