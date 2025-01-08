Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Price Up 10.3% – What’s Next?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 194,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 269% from the average session volume of 52,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Ross Batalha purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00. Also, Director Gordon Keep sold 355,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total transaction of C$95,850.00. Insiders have sold 541,464 shares of company stock valued at $133,734 over the last ninety days. 107.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

