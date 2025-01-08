Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Trading Down 3.1% – Should You Sell?

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.86. 44,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 459,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.
OMER has been the topic of several analyst reports. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of Omeros to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, D. Boral Capital assumed coverage on Omeros in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Omeros by 130.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Omeros in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Omeros in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Omeros during the second quarter worth $105,000. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
