Oppenheimer Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Stock Price

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $86.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.1 %

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.61. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $63.09 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider Jill Granat sold 10,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $747,261.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,372,521.19. This trade represents a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,579 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $358,171.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,477.20. The trade was a 16.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,510 shares of company stock worth $7,774,020 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,085,000 after acquiring an additional 126,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 112.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 600,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,270,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.