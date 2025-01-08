Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Trading 12.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.42. 383,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 422,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Pantheon Resources Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

