Park National Corp OH Buys 67,604 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Park National Corp OH boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 465,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,604 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $28,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $36,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $58,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $261.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.55.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 80.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at $21,933,220.38. This trade represents a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.