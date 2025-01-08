Park National Corp OH Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 285,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $16,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $60.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $64.63.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.