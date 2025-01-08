Park National Corp OH Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,267 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Express by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,633 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in American Express by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,203,772 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $655,137,000 after buying an additional 247,864 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Express from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Compass Point boosted their target price on American Express from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on American Express from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.64.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 77,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.26, for a total value of $21,049,740.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,176,150.56. This trade represents a 41.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 13,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.98, for a total transaction of $3,552,818.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,724,067.18. This trade represents a 10.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,998 shares of company stock worth $26,423,439 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express stock opened at $302.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $212.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.18. American Express has a twelve month low of $177.81 and a twelve month high of $307.82.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

