Pauline Blight-Johnston Acquires 311,593 Shares of Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI) Stock

Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI – Get Free Report) insider Pauline Blight-Johnston bought 311,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.47 ($2.79) per share, with a total value of A$1,392,820.71 ($870,512.94).

Helia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the loan mortgage insurance business primarily in Australia. The company facilitates residential mortgage lending by transferring risk from lenders to lenders mortgage insurance (LMI) providers, primarily for high loan to value ratio residential mortgage loans; and portfolio of seasoned home loans.

