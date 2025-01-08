Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Michael S. Ryan Inc.

Michael S. Ryan Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,796 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software accounts for approximately 0.4% of Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,957,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,996,000 after acquiring an additional 685,190 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1,011.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 581,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,244,000 after purchasing an additional 529,591 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 55.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,007,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after buying an additional 357,723 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 9,997.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,859,000 after buying an additional 278,529 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 377,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,943,000 after buying an additional 225,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $199.58. 449,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,012. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.14. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $242.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.56.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.77, for a total transaction of $319,351.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,774,310 shares in the company, valued at $454,348,748.70. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $5,492,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

