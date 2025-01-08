Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PYCR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PYCR

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Paycor HCM

PYCR stock opened at $22.17 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.27, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.50.

In other news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $52,196.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,476.36. This trade represents a 14.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Paycor HCM by 434.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 96,736 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $962,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 16.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 243,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 34,336 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at $4,615,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 75.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 37,691 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.