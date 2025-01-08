Peoples Bank KS Buys Shares of 252 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Allstate by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Allstate from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.94.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $185.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.77 and a 200 day moving average of $185.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $148.23 and a 52 week high of $209.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

