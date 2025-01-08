Peoples Bank KS Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Peoples Bank KS trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,894,000. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 11,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $244.56 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $183.78 and a 1 year high of $257.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.69.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

