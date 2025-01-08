Peoples Bank KS Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Peoples Bank KS decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.5% of Peoples Bank KS’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.85.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE LOW opened at $246.46 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.55 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.97. The company has a market cap of $139.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.