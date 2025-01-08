Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Stock Price Down 4.6% – Here’s What Happened

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $11.83. 211,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 509,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Perimeter Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $288.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.30 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perimeter Solutions news, Director Tracy Britt Cool sold 50,000 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $640,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,881.69. The trade was a 22.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Haitham Khouri sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $964,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,181,367.45. This represents a 15.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,197. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perimeter Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,878,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after acquiring an additional 698,622 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Perimeter Solutions by 27.4% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,341,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,499,000 after purchasing an additional 504,146 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 2,993.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 307,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 297,487 shares in the last quarter. Pennant Select LLC increased its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 41.6% in the third quarter. Pennant Select LLC now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after buying an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 239.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 160,432 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

