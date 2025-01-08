Piper Sandler Boosts Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $128.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $124.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $102.83 on Monday. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $93.45 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Read acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.82 per share, with a total value of $117,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,584.10. This trade represents a 78.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $31,152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,704,740.96. This trade represents a 72.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 593,035 shares of company stock worth $62,282,808. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,116,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,542,000 after purchasing an additional 969,006 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,016,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,472,000 after buying an additional 429,863 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,295,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,830,000 after acquiring an additional 21,607 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 5.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,358,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,668,000 after acquiring an additional 175,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,399,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,556,000 after acquiring an additional 16,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

