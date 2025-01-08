Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

Polar Power stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. Polar Power has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $4.90.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,009,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 17.14% of Polar Power worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.