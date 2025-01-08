PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.22), Zacks reports. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PriceSmart Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,535. PriceSmart has a fifty-two week low of $72.30 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $75,281.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,681,566.55. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David R. Price sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $253,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,370.56. This represents a 5.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,290 shares of company stock worth $1,476,009. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

